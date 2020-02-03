Major delays in NJ Transit rail service

article

A train that became disabled in one of the Hudson River Tunnels has caused significant delays in New Jersey Transit's rail service on Monday night.

"Rail service in and out of [Penn Station New York] is subject to 90-minute delays and Midtown Direct rail service is being diverted to Hoboken Terminal due to Amtrak overhead wire issues," the transit agency said in a notice. "NJ Transit rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd St., NJ Transit Bus and private carriers."

The commute between Manhattan and stations in New Jersey devolved into a transit nightmare for travelers. Crowds of commuters packed into Penn Station in Manhattan and had nowhere to go as several trains were canceled and many others were delayed.