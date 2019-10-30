Maid auctions off Lady Gaga's Golden Globes gown that she found in hotel room

article

The Valentino dress that Lady Gaga wore to the Golden Globes in January is now hitting the auction block.

A housekeeper at the Beverly Hilton Hotel says she found the gown when she was cleaning Gaga's room after the awards show. She turned it into the hotel's lost-and-found.

When no one from Gaga's entourage came to collect the dress for eight months, the hotel told the housekeeper she could keep the dress—as is hotel policy.

But officials at Valentino are reporting the dress as missing, according to TMZ.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions says the garment has been properly vetted and the bidding will go on. The starting bid is $8,000 for the gown, a letter from the hotel maid, and the hotel's lost-and-found receipt.

The auction is set to close on Oct. 31.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Invision/AP)

The Valentino dress that Lady Gaga wore to the 2019 Golden Globes is up for auction. (Courtesy of Nate D. Sanders Auctions)