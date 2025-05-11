Mahwah’s landmark Sheraton Hotel demolished after nearly four decades

The Brief The Sheraton Crossroads Hotel, which opened in 1986 and closed in 2023, was imploded in a planned demolition. The 22-story hotel was the tallest building in Mahwah, New Jersey before it was brought down. A large warehouse is being considered to take the hotel's place.



The iconic 22-story Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah was brought down in a controlled demolition early Saturday morning.

Hotel demolished

What we know:

The Sheraton Crossroads Hotel, which opened in 1986 and closed in 2023, was imploded in a planned demolition on May 10. Several Mahwah Township agencies were involved in the demolition, Mahwah's Township Engineer Michael Kelly explained at a Township Council meeting. New Jersey's Department of Labor oversees the handling of explosives in the state.

The building, once the tallest in Mahwah, stood for nearly 40 years, and was the site of weddings, conferences and countless family celebrations.

Hundreds of residents gathered to honor the hotel, enjoying fresh breakfast as they settled to watch the building collapse from a safe distance.

"It took four years to build and it took 30 seconds to come down," said Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki. "That was the coolest thing I ever saw."

"It was bittersweet, many memories there… on to the next thing," said Alicia, a local resident.

Plans for the site

What's next:

While there is no confirmed plan for what will take the hotel's place, officials say that a large warehouse is being considered. The site's proximity to major roadways – including I-287 and Route 17 – makes it ideal for commercial redevelopment.

"Developers are in the process of negotiations with hopefully a nice Fortune 500 company," said Mayor Wysocki.

Even if a warehouse rises in its place, locals say memories of the Sheraton’s long-standing presence will live on.