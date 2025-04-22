Mahmoud Khalil's wife gives birth after ICE denies Columbia activist's plea for temporary release

article

Federal immigration authorities denied Mahmoud Khalil’s request for a temporary release from detention to attend the birth of his first child, who was born Monday in New York, according to emails shared with The Associated Press.

Khalil, a Columbia University activist who has been held in a detention center in Jena, Louisiana for six weeks, requested a two-week furlough on Sunday morning, noting that his wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, had gone into labor eight days earlier than expected.

His lawyers said he would be "open to any combination of conditions" to allow the release, including wearing an ankle monitor and attending regularly scheduled check-ins with immigration authorities.

Around 30 minutes later, Mellissa B. Harper, the New Orleans Field Office Director for U.S. Immigrations and Customs, wrote back: "After consideration of the submitted information and a review of your client’s case, your request for furlough is denied."

Abdalla said she had to give birth to a baby boy on Monday in New York without her husband by her side, which she called "a purposeful decision by ICE to make me, Mahmoud, and our son suffer."

"My son and I should not be navigating his first days on earth without Mahmoud," she added. "ICE and the Trump administration have stolen these precious moments from our family in an attempt to silence Mahmoud’s support for Palestinian freedom."

A message seeking comment was left with ICE officials.

Khalil is a legal permanent U.S. resident and graduate student who served as spokesperson for campus activists last year during large demonstrations at Columbia against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and the war in Gaza.

He was detained by federal agents in the lobby of his Manhattan apartment on March 8, the first arrest in President Donald Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists.

The Trump administration has not accused Khalil of criminal conduct, but has argued he should be expelled from the country for his beliefs.

An immigration judge in Louisiana ruled earlier this month that the government’s assertion that Khalil’s presence in the U.S. posed "potentially serious foreign policy consequences" satisfied requirements for deportation.

A lawyer for Khalil said the ruling will be appealed to the Board of Immigration Appeals.