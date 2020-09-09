Expand / Collapse search

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes NJ

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Freehold
FOX 5 NY

Earthquake in NJ felt in NYC

There were nor injuries and no damage reported by an 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck New Jersey early Wednesday morning.

NEW JERSEY - The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake struck New Jersey with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1.

The quake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports on social media indicate the earthquake was felt well into New York City.

Residents told FOX 5 News that initially, they weren't certain what they had felt.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake has struck New Jersey with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1.

"All the calls of service were just that, in terms of 'hey, what happened? Our house was shaking," said Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden. "No significant damage reported. No injuries."

In 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in the Garden State. 

Earthquake strikes New Jersey

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck NJ at about 2:30 a.m. The epicenter was in the area of East Freehold.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android