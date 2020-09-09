Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes NJ

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake struck New Jersey with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1.

The quake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports on social media indicate the earthquake was felt well into New York City.

Residents told FOX 5 News that initially, they weren't certain what they had felt.

"All the calls of service were just that, in terms of 'hey, what happened? Our house was shaking," said Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden. "No significant damage reported. No injuries."

In 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in the Garden State.