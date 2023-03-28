Magic Johnson part of group looking to buy NFL's Washington Commanders for $6B, report says

article

Across the country, Magic Johnson is remembered by most as a Los Angeles Laker legend turned successful businessman. But could he soon become a part owner of an NFL team?

Johnson – who is already a part owner for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Los Angeles Football Club – had recently joined an investment group looking to buy the Washington Commanders from embattled owner Daniel Snyder.

On Tuesday, a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the asking price for the Commanders is set to $6 billion – and the group involving the Laker legend is willing to match it. The group submitted what Schefter said is a "fully-financed bid."

The group doesn't appear to be the runaway favorites in the bidding war. According to Schefter, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos put his name in the hat – also submitting a $6 billion offer to buy the controversial NFL team.

If the sale goes through between either the group including Johnson or Apostolopoulos, it would mark the most expensive sale of an NFL team, breaking the current record of $4.65 billion, which was the price tag of the Denver Broncos.