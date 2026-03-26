Maduro returns to NYC court over blocked legal funds; who will pay his fees?

The Brief Nicolás Maduro is expected to return to New York court seeking to have his drug trafficking case dismissed, arguing the U.S. is blocking funds needed for his legal defense. Maduro and his wife were arrested in January in Venezuela and are accused of running a large-scale drug operation; both have pleaded not guilty and remain jailed in Brooklyn. If convicted, they could face life in prison, as Venezuela’s current leadership distances itself from Maduro while restoring ties with the U.S.



Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is expected to return to a New York courtroom Thursday as he seeks to have his drug trafficking case dismissed, arguing a dispute over legal fees is violating his constitutional rights.

What they're saying:

Maduro’s attorney says the U.S. government is improperly blocking Venezuelan state funds from being used to pay for his defense. Prosecutors have pushed back, saying Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, can use personal funds but not money tied to Venezuela’s sanctioned government.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) makes a heart shape with his hands next to First Lady Cilia Flores during the Meeting of Jurists in Defense of International Law at the Eurobuilding Hotel in Caracas on November 14, 2025. (Photo by Federico PA Expand

It marked the first time Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, have appeared in court since their January arraignment. At that hearing, Maduro protested his capture by U.S. forces and declared: "I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the constitutional president of my country." Flores has also pleaded not guilty.

Sketches by Jane Rosenberg

Both remain jailed at a federal detention center in Brooklyn and have not requested bail. A trial date has not yet been set.

Sketches by Jane Rosenberg

Maduro and Flores were arrested Jan. 3 during a pre-dawn raid at their home in Caracas. A federal indictment accuses them of working with drug cartels and members of the Venezuelan military to ship large quantities of cocaine into the United States.

How many years is Maduro facing?

Prosecutors also allege the couple ordered kidnappings, beatings and killings tied to the operation, including the murder of a drug trafficker in Caracas. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

Who will pay Maduro's legal costs?

A resident holds a "Thank You President Trump" sign during a celebration at El Arepazo in Doral, Florida, US, on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. US President Donald Trump said the US needs "total access" to Venezuela as questions mount about the country's lead Expand

The other side:

In court filings, Maduro argued he is entitled to have the Venezuelan government cover his legal costs. His lawyer said the U.S. Treasury Department initially approved that arrangement before reversing course within hours.

Prosecutors said authorities have allowed Maduro to use personal funds for his defense but would not permit access to money controlled by a sanctioned government.

What's going on in Venezuela?

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - JANUARY 04: Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gather during a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 04, 2026. The protest follows political developments involving Maduro, after his detention and transfer Expand

Meanwhile, Maduro’s political influence in Venezuela appears to be fading. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez has replaced key officials loyal to him, reshaped government agencies and restored diplomatic relations with the United States.

What's next:

Still, Maduro retains some support in the country, where murals and billboards in Caracas call for his return.

For many Venezuelans, however, daily life remains largely unchanged. Wages remain low, and inflation continues to drive up the cost of basic goods.