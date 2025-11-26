Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation 2025 | How to watch

The Brief Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is fast approaching. For those interested in the set-up, Macy's balloon inflation is available for public viewing. The Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration will begin at 1 p.m. and will end at 6 p.m. No tickets are required to view the celebration.



The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation is happening Wednesday on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where thousands of spectators are expected to watch crews bring the parade’s signature character balloons to life.

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of the balloon inflation on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now.

You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page. Check the YouTube event embedded above.

How to watch the balloon inflation

What you can do:

The Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration will begin at 1 p.m.and will end at 6 p.m. However, the line will be open to the public at noon, and no tickets are required.

Fun fact: It takes about 90 minutes to inflate each balloon. Prospective viewers should head to the entrance area at 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue, located on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Be prepared to move through a security checkpoint once at the entrance.

The route continues across W. 77th St., then north on Columbus Avenue to W. 81st St. Macy's said when guests enter, volunteers will be located along the route to help guests find a spot to watch the inflation.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 22: The Macy's inflation team works on giant balloons as they prepare ahead of the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, United States on November 22, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Im Expand

After viewing the balloons, guests will exit the inflation area at W. 81st St. and Central Park West, and head north on Central Park West to see the float assembly between West 81st and West 86th Streets.

How to get there, NYC street closures

Beginning at 7 a.m., 81st St. and 77th St. from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue will be closed to traffic. Spectators are advised to enter the inflation viewing area secure checkpoint from Columbus Avenue at W. 72nd St.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Spectators watch the 96th-annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. The annual Macy’s parade includes 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, and 12 marching bands. Organizers expect Expand

It is highly recommended that viewers use public transit, to avoid the increased traffic from street closures.

What not to bring

Below is a list of items viewers are prohibited from bringing:

Bags and backpacks that are larger than 12 x 6 x 12

Chairs and lawn chairs

Large coolers

Drones

Umbrellas

Pets

Alcoholic beverages

Weapons

Participants will be screened at the security checkpoint before entering the route.