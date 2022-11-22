Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloon inflation info

article

If you want to get a look at the balloons before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade you can see them while they're being inflated on Wednesday.

The inflation is open to the public from noon until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

16 giant character helium balloons will be inflated and prepped along with 40 novelty and heritage inflatables.

Where are the Macys balloon inflated?

The public entrance point is accessed at 72nd St. and Columbus Ave. on the Upper West Side.

All spectators are subject to security screening by the NYPD.

New this year ill be the ability of the guests to see select float assembly between 81st and 86th Streets.

Featured balloons on 77th Street will be Funk Pop! inspired Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Pillsbury Doughboy, The Boss Baby, Aida Twist, The Hottest Heart, Chase from PAW Patrol, Red Titan, Goku, Bluey, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary.

Featured balloons on 81st Street will be Baby Shark, DINO and Baby DINO, Smokey Bear, Go Bowling Ballonicles, Striker, Ronald McDonald, Astronaut Snoopy, Papa Smurf, Stuart the Minion, and Pikachu & Eeevee.

How long does it take to inflate a Macy's Day parade balloon?

It takes about 90 minutes to inflate each balloon.

The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be on Thursday. Here are details on the parade route.