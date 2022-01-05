Macy's forced to reduce store hours due to COVID

Macy's is cutting store hours nationwide as it deals with staffing issues related to rising COVID-19 cases.

For the month of January, store hours Monday-Thursday will be cut to 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. That means that stores will open an hour later than normal and close an hour earlier.

The department store chain says that store hours for Friday through Sunday will remain unchanged.

The reduced hours even include the massive flagship store in Herald Square that attracts tourists from around the world.

The company says that the health and safety of customers and staff remain its top priority.

In a statement to FOX 5 News, the company said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC and jurisdictional guidelines as well as keep enhanced safety and wellness procedures in place."

The retail industry is just one of many that is dealing with staffing issues due to a surge in cases due to the omicron variant.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pleading with companies to bring their employees back to the office despite the coronavirus cases.