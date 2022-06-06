The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022 show will be back on the East River in New York City.

The fireworks will be launched from barges spaced along the East River and the display will be visible in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

More than 48,000 shells and effects are expected to be launched from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets. The year's show will launch about 1,900 shells a minute.

Among the new shaped effects that are promised, a tall hat, mushroom and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces.

The show is planned to last about 25 minutes and will feature jazz r&b, hip hop, rock, and country music. A list of performers will be released at a later date.

The Macy's fireworks show has been a tradition since 1976.

"Macy's Fireworks will once again spark joy and captivate millions as together the nation joins in celebration," Will Cross, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, said in a news release.

What time are the NYC 4th of July fireworks?

The fireworks show is expected to start at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Where is the best place to see the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks?

Any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River in NYC is going to be your best bet to see the show. Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Official public viewing locations will be announced at a later date for portions of the Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan waterfronts.

