Macy's 47th annual Fourth of July fireworks feature new colors and effects

The 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks kicked off with some amazing new effects this year.

The show had 30 different colors and shapes in the fireworks. There were 2,400 shells and effects per minute with a total of 60,000 shells firing off from barges spanning a mile across the East River.

Drones perform a light show in the form of the American Flag before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

This year’s show also included a mile-wide waving flag with red, white & blue & strobing shells, a sunflower ring, and new type of pyro that features four different alternating colors.

The streets were completely filled with people at Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City, where the views were unrivaled.

Some families set up their spot as early as 9 a.m. to secure a good view.

People came from all over the country to celebrate the holiday, New York style.

Drones perform a light show before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"I feel like it’s, it’s hard to explain. It’s crazy to know, like, how this is possible. You don’t how do they do this?" one woman told Fox5.

Another spectator said there’s nothing like Fourth of July in this city.

A view of the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"It’s extra special being in New York City by the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island. We just really appreciate the melting pot. That’s New York City, and everyone coming together to celebrate our country."