Arrest made in connection with death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities announced.

In a tweet, the Hudson County Prosectuor's Office said, "An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow."

Authorities have not yet publicly released the identity of the person who was arrested, or any potential charges the person may be facing. They expect to release more details throughout the morning.

Hernandez, 33, was reported missing Monday when she didn't show up for work.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

On Tuesday, the Jersey City Police Department conducted a welfare check on Van Horne Street after a missing person’s report was filed.

The police contacted the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for assistance. During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Unit located what appeared to be a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny.

The body of Luz Hernandez was found in this area of Kearny, New Jersey

They found Hernandez's body in the grave. Authorities ruled her death a homicide, saying her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Hernandez was a teacher at the BelovED Community Charter School in Jersey City. Classes were canceled Wednesday.

According to her family, Hernandez and her husband have been separated since November, but still lived in the same home. They shared three children together -- a 2-year-old, and a 4th and 6th grader.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.