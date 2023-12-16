Premier League soccer match called off after player suffers cardiac arrest

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:42 AM EST until WED 4:30 AM EST, Somerset County
38
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM EST, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:45 PM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:46 AM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:12 AM EST until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM EST, Morris County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:15 AM EST, Morris County, Sussex County
Flood Warning
from MON 5:56 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 12:24 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:03 AM EST until TUE 1:51 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until MON 2:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:15 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:40 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Essex County, Hudson County, Union County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:42 AM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:17 AM EST until TUE 11:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:06 AM EST until TUE 4:53 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:38 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:46 AM EST until TUE 8:22 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:48 PM EST until TUE 7:33 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:15 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:04 AM EST until MON 12:15 PM EST, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:45 PM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:09 AM EST until MON 10:30 PM EST, Dutchess County, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:35 AM EST until TUE 7:58 PM EST, Fairfield County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:23 AM EST until MON 10:30 AM EST, Fairfield County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 7:45 AM EST until MON 10:45 AM EST, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:41 AM EST until MON 11:45 AM EST, Fairfield County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
until MON 12:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County

Premier League soccer match called off after player suffers cardiac arrest

By Joe Morgan
Published 
Sports
FOX News
e98c950b- article

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards enters the field of play as his player Tom Lockyer receives treatment on the pitch during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture date: Saturday December 16, 2023. (Photo by Steven Paston/

Expand

A Premier League soccer match was suspended on Saturday after a player collapsed on the pitch.

The game between Bournemouth and Luton Town was suspended after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed to the ground in the 59th minute.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher as the crowd and players applauded, according to ESPN. 

GettyImages-1859993156.jpg

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town controls the ball whilst under pressure from Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo

Expand

 GREECE TEMPORARILY BANS FANS FROM TOP-FLIGHT SOCCER MATCHES

The Luton Town X account said that Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch but was "responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher."

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides," Luton Town continued on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside."

The Premier League X account had posted that the game was abandoned due to a "player medical incident." 

In an earlier post, Luton said the match had been suspended as players from both teams were not in the correct state of mind to finish the contest. 

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation," Luton said. 

"We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time. Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family."

Lockyer spent five days in the hospital in May after he collapsed during a Championship playoff final match. He had an operation to fix an atrial fibrillation, according to ESPN. 

Read more from FOX News Digital