Luigi Mangione back in NYC court today: What's next

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year in Midtown Manhattan, appeared in court on Tuesday for the second day of pretrial suppression hearings.

He was seen wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

What we know:

The hearings resume at 9:30 a.m. today, with several witnesses expected to take the stand as the judge weighs whether the contested evidence can be used at trial.

What happened in court yesterday?

Monday’s session focused on whether key evidence should be excluded, including statements Mangione made during his arrest and items recovered from his backpack. The court reviewed surveillance footage of his December arrest and listened to the 911 call that alerted officers to his location.

Mangione’s defense team argues he was questioned for roughly 20 minutes before being read his Miranda rights, and therefore any statements he made during that period — including comments to a corrections officer about having a 3D-printed gun and foreign money — should be thrown out.

Defense attorneys are also challenging the search of Mangione’s closed, zipped backpack, which prosecutors say contained a silencer, a journal outlining plans to target an insurance executive, and other written material allegedly linking him to the killing.

They claim police needed a warrant to open the bag, while prosecutors argue officers acted appropriately under safety exceptions and inevitable discovery rules.

Officials have also revealed that Mangione was placed on constant watch at a state facility last year to prevent what they described as an "Epstein-style situation." A ruling on the suppressed evidence could come later this week.

What's next:

According to Aidala, the first hearing on the calendar is a Mapp hearing, which focuses on how investigators obtained key evidence, including Mangione’s alleged writings, backpack and the gun recovered at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors argue the search was justified under safety exceptions, while defense attorneys say officers needed a warrant before opening the bag.

Later this week, the court will hold a Huntley hearing, evaluating whether statements Mangione made to law enforcement should be suppressed. His attorneys say police spoke with him for 17 minutes before advising him of his rights and that he was never free to leave, given the large police presence.

Judge Carroll, a longtime jurist known for overseeing high-profile trials — will preside over the proceedings. Legal experts expect rigorous arguments from both sides, given the veteran prosecutors and well-known defense team representing Mangione.

Mangione remains held at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he reviews case materials on a laptop. According to Aidala, he has gained a large following, with supporters expected to fill several rows of the courtroom.

The hearings are expected to continue into Thursday, with a possible ruling later this week or in written form due to intense public scrutiny.

What are Mangione’s charges in New York?

A judge back in December dismissed terrorism charges against Mangione in New York state's case over the killing of Thompson, but he kept the state's second-degree murder charges against him. Mangione faces charges of:

Murder in the Second Degree, a class A-I felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, as class C felony, two counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony, four counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, one count

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a class D felony, one count

Pennsylvania charges

Possession of fraudulent document (ID), two counts

Possession of a firearm without a license, one count

Forgery, one count

Possession of a firearm, one count

Federal charges

Stalking, two counts

Murder through use of a firearm, one count

Using a firearm equipped with a silencer while committing a crime of violence, one count

Timeline:

The timeline of events leading up to Thompson's murder in New York City and Mangione's arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, paints a chilling picture of premeditated violence. Here's a detailed breakdown of the events, according to an indictment released back in December:

Mangione arrives in New York City (Nov. 24)

According to the indictment, on Nov. 24, Mangione arrived at Port Authority on a bus and checked into the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side, using a fake New Jersey ID under the name "Mark Rosario."

Mangione extended his stay multiple times, raising suspicions about his intentions.

Mangione stops at Starbucks before the murder (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 5:34 a.m., Mangione departed the hostel and traveled to Midtown Manhattan using an e-bike. His route led him to the area surrounding the Hilton Hotel.

Between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mangione was seen walking near and around the Hilton Hotel at 6th Avenue and West 54th Street. Surveillance footage captured his movements, though his purpose remained unclear at the time.

At 6:15 a.m., Mangione stopped at a Starbucks (1290 6th Ave.) to purchase a water bottle and granola bars.

Between 6:38 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., Mangione was observed standing silently against a wall on the north side of West 54th Street, directly across from the Hilton. He is fully masked, with his hood up, making his presence more discreet and raising suspicions about his intentions.

Brian Thompson is shot outside Hilton Hotel (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 6:45 a.m., Mangione crossed the street to the Hilton Hotel and approached Thompson from behind. Armed with a 9-millimeter 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a silencer, Mangione allegedly shot Thompson twice – once in the back and once in the leg.

After the shooting, Mangione fled the scene, heading northeast on West 54th Street, the indictment said. He then abandoned the e-bike and continued his escape uptown.

Mangione flees New York City (Dec. 4)

Mangione hailed a taxi after abandoning the e-bike. The taxi dropped him off at West 178th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Northern Manhattan. From there, he fled the state of New York, evading authorities for several days.

The CEO killer's suspected escape route.

United Healthcare CEO is pronounced dead (Dec. 4)

Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Authorities found two shell casings near the scene, each inscribed with the words "DENY" and "DEPOSE". Additionally, a bullet retrieved from the scene had the word "DELAY" written on it.

Mangione arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania (Dec. 9)

On Dec. 9, Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Authorities quickly apprehend him, ending his days on the run.

During the arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, a homemade silencer, and the fake New Jersey ID used at the hostel.