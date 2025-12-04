Luigi Mangione back in court 1 year after Brian Thompson’s murder l LIVE updates

The Brief Luigi Mangione returns to a New York courtroom this morning — exactly one year after prosecutors say he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on his way to an investor conference. Defense attorneys are fighting to suppress key evidence, including Mangione’s statements to police and items seized from his backpack, such as a 9 mm handgun and a notebook allegedly outlining plans to kill a CEO. Bodycam video shown earlier in the week revealed officers questioning Mangione in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s before reading him his rights — a central issue in the evidentiary hearing that could determine what jurors ultimately see and hear at trial.



One year to the day after prosecutors say he gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 27-year-old Luigi Mangione is due back in a Manhattan courtroom Thursday for a critical evidentiary hearing that could shape the future of both his state and federal murder cases.

SKIP TO: LIVE UPDATES | ONE YEAR AGO | WHAT HAPPENS TODAY | PRETRIAL RECAP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 4: Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 4, 2025 in New York City. Mangione's lawyers will argue to hav Expand

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Before a trial date is even set, his attorneys are pushing to block jurors from hearing some of the most consequential pieces of evidence in the case — including statements he allegedly made to police and items seized from his backpack the day he was arrested.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 4: Luigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 4, 2025 in New York City. Mangione's lawyers will argue to hav Expand

What happens today?:

It’s unclear which witnesses will take the stand today, but the outcome of this evidentiary fight will determine how much of the prosecution’s key material reaches jurors if the case goes to trial.

The anniversary underscores the stakes: a high-profile killing that rattled the health-care industry and a courtroom battle now focused on what evidence the jury will be allowed to hear.

9:45 a.m.: In the courtroom, Luigi Mangione walked in around 9:45.

9:57 a.m.: The first witness called is Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye.

10:35 a.m.: Luigi Mangione is seen wearing a gray suit and a white button-up shirt.

United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Manhattan. (United Healthcare)

On the morning of Dec. 4, 2024, Thompson, 50, was walking to an investor conference in Manhattan when a gunman approached from behind and shot him. Thompson, who had led UnitedHealthcare since 2021 and spent two decades with parent company UnitedHealth Group, died shortly afterward.

Investigators say the shooter fled, triggering a multistate manhunt that led to Mangione’s arrest five days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Prosecutors have said the evidence tying him to the ambush includes:

A 9 mm handgun recovered from his backpack that they say matches the murder weapon.

A notebook allegedly outlining his anger toward health insurers and musings about killing a CEO at an investor event.

The use of a fake name — the same alias the gunman allegedly used at a New York hostel days before the shooting.

Mangione has denied the allegations.

The proceeding, which began Monday and could stretch into next week, applies only to the state case but is offering a rare early window into evidence likely to surface in both prosecutions.

What they're saying:

Mangione’s lawyers argue police violated his rights by questioning him before reading him Miranda warnings and by searching his backpack without a warrant. They say all statements and backpack contents should be excluded at trial.

Prosecutors have not yet laid out their full argument in state court. Federal prosecutors, however, have already said officers acted appropriately — both in asking Mangione questions during a loitering call and in checking the bag for safety reasons — and maintain that any statements he made were voluntary.

Jurors and the public saw police body-camera video showing Altoona officers confronting Mangione inside a McDonald’s, where they spent roughly 20 minutes speaking with him before advising him of his rights. Officers asked where he’d been, why he seemed nervous and what his name was — and later confronted him about the fake identity they believed he had used.

Once he gave his real name, officers read him his Miranda rights, handcuffed him and arrested him on a forgery charge tied to the fake ID. The footage also shows brief glimpses of police inspecting his backpack, an issue expected to be examined more deeply as the hearing continues.