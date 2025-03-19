Luigi Mangione federal court date postponed: Latest

The Brief Suspected killer Luigi Mangione will no longer appear in Manhattan federal court today as scheduled, according to the court docket. Mangione's federal case in New York has been rescheduled for April 18, though the docket doesn't mention why. He hasn't been indicted yet on federal charges, including ones that could lead to the death penalty. According to FOX News, Luigi Mangione's defense attorney in Pennsylvania is arguing that his DNA, which was obtained from a snack given to him by Altoona police after his arrest, should not be allowed in court.



Mangione, 26, is accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. He faces multiple charges, including terrorism, stalking, carrying a ghost gun, and using a fake ID. These charges could lead to life in prison or the federal death penalty.

Luigi Mangione next court date

Mangione's federal case in New York has been rescheduled for April 18, though the docket doesn't mention why.

He hasn't been indicted yet on federal charges, including ones that could lead to the death penalty. Mangione’s lawyer,

Mangione’s state case is slated to go to trial before a parallel prosecution on federal charges. Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has argued that the dual prosecutions were complicating defense preparations.

Luigi Mangione (Luigi Mangione)

"One of the issues here is that the two theories of prosecution are opposite and inconsistent with one another," Friedman Agnifilo told a judge during Mangione's last court appearence. "By defending ourselves in state court we are potentially providing fodder for the federal case."

Although the state case is slated to be tried first, Mangione is being held in a Brooklyn federal jail alongside high-profile defendants including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.

"We’re talking about there are three separate prosecutions that are happening about one event," Friedman Agnifilo said, renewing her complaint that Mangione is treated differently because of the notoriety of the crime.

What is Luigi Mangione charged with?

Luigi Mangione (C), accused killer of US insurance CEO Brian Thompson, sits next to his attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo (L) in Manhattan Supreme Court as he attends a hearing in New York City on February 21, 2025. (Photo by Steven HIRSCH / POOL / AF

Mangione is facing a total of 20 criminal charges across New York, Pennsylvania and federal court.

His charges are divided into three separate cases: the New York murder case, federal charges including terrorism, and a Pennsylvania case involving an unlicensed firearm, forgery, and false identification.

One of the federal charges, murder with a firearm, could make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted, though the indictment has not been issued yet.

The charges brand Mangione as both a terrorist and a stalker.

See scheduled court dates here.

Luigi latest

According to FOX News, Luigi Mangione's defense attorney in Pennsylvania is arguing that his DNA, which was obtained from a snack given to him by Altoona police after his arrest, should not be allowed in court.

What they're saying:

In court filings last week, Mangione's attorney, Thomas Dickey, claimed that Mangione's constitutional rights were violated during his arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, where he allegedly fled after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Dickey argues that since Mangione was detained and arrested illegally, the DNA collected from food given to him at the police station should be excluded as evidence.

Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. (Credit: Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

The court filing states that the DNA was obtained for investigative purposes after Mangione's unlawful detention. FOX News Digital was the first to confirm that Altoona police gave Mangione a slice of pizza while he was in custody.

Luigi Mangione trial date

What's next:

Luigi Mangione's legal proceedings will continue with the following key dates:

On Friday, April 18, his federal case will be heard in New York.

Then, on Thursday, June 26, he will appear in New York state court at 9 a.m.

A third court date for his Pennsylvania state case is still to be determined based on his legal defense website.