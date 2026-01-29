Man attempts to break Luigi Mangione out of prison by posing as FBI agent: authorities

The Brief A man claiming to be an FBI agent appeared at a federal jail on Wednesday night and told officers he had a court order to release Luigi Mangione, the Associated Press reported through authorities. Mark Anderson of Mankato, Minnesota, was arrested and charged with impersonating an FBI agent in an alleged attempt to free Mangione from jail. Anderson was expected to make an appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday.



A man claiming to be an FBI agent appeared at a federal jail on Wednesday night and told officers he had a court order to release Luigi Mangione, authorities said.

What we know:

Mark Anderson, 36, of Mankato, Minnesota was arrested and charged with impersonating an FBI agent in an alleged attempt to free Mangione from jail.

According to a criminal complaint, Anderson approached the jail intake area at around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 28; the man told the jail officers that he was an "FBI agent" in possession of paperwork "signed by a judge" authorizing Mangione's release, the Associated Press reports.

The complaint against Anderson can be read in its entirety below:

Anderson was expected to make an appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday. Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare’s CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan back on Dec. 4, 2024. He is awaiting trial on state and federal murder charges.

The Mangione case

Timeline:

The timeline of events leading up to former United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder in New York City and Luigi Mangione's arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania, paints a chilling picture of premeditated violence. Here's a detailed breakdown of the events – before and after the killing – according to an indictment released back in December 2024.

Mangione arrives in New York City (Nov. 24, 2025)

According to the indictment, on Nov. 24, Mangione arrived at Port Authority on a bus and checked into the HI New York City Hostel on the Upper West Side, using a fake New Jersey ID under the name "Mark Rosario."

Mangione extended his stay multiple times, raising suspicions about his intentions.

Mangione stops at Starbucks before the murder (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 5:34 a.m., Mangione departed the hostel and traveled to Midtown Manhattan using an e-bike. His route led him to the area surrounding the Hilton Hotel.

Between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m., Mangione was seen walking near and around the Hilton Hotel at 6th Avenue and West 54th Street. Surveillance footage captured his movements, though his purpose remained unclear at the time.

At 6:15 a.m., Mangione stopped at a Starbucks (1290 6th Ave.) to purchase a water bottle and granola bars.

Between 6:38 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., Mangione was observed standing silently against a wall on the north side of West 54th Street, directly across from the Hilton. He is fully masked, with his hood up, making his presence more discreet and raising suspicions about his intentions.

Brian Thompson is shot outside Hilton Hotel (Dec. 4)

According to the indictment, at 6:45 a.m., Mangione crossed the street to the Hilton Hotel and approached Thompson from behind. Armed with a 9-millimeter 3D-printed ghost gun equipped with a silencer, Mangione allegedly shot Thompson twice – once in the back and once in the leg.

After the shooting, Mangione fled the scene, heading northeast on West 54th Street, the indictment said. He then abandoned the e-bike and continued his escape uptown.

Mangione flees New York City (Dec. 4)

Mangione hailed a taxi after abandoning the e-bike. The taxi dropped him off at West 178th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Northern Manhattan. From there, he fled the state of New York, evading authorities for several days.

United Healthcare CEO is pronounced dead (Dec. 4)

Thompson was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital after being shot. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m. The coroner confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds.

Authorities found two shell casings near the scene, each inscribed with the words "DENY" and "DEPOSE". Additionally, a bullet retrieved from the scene had the word "DELAY" written on it.

Mangione arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania (Dec. 9)

On Dec. 9, Mangione was spotted at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Authorities quickly apprehend him, ending his days on the run.

During the arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun with a 3D-printed receiver, two ammunition magazines, multiple live cartridges, a homemade silencer, and the fake New Jersey ID used at the hostel.

Mangione extradited back to New York City (Dec. 19)

Mangione had been held in Pennsylvania since his arrest. At a hearing in Altoona, Mangione agreed to be returned to New York and was immediately turned over to at least a dozen NTPD officers who took him to an airport and a plane bound for Long Island.

He then was flown to a Manhattan heliport, where he was walked slowly up a pier by a throng of officers with assault rifles – a contingent that included New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.