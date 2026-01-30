Judge rules federal prosecutors can’t seek death penalty against Luigi Mangione

The Brief A federal judge in New York dismissed the death-eligible counts from Luigi Mangione’s federal indictment Friday. The ruling removes the possibility of the death penalty in the federal case tied to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione still faces other federal and state charges as judges continue to weigh evidence and scheduling issues.



A federal judge in New York dismissed a federal murder charge against Luigi Mangione on Friday, blocking prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in the case tied to the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

What we know:

A federal judge in New York dismissed the death-eligible counts from Luigi Mangione’s federal indictment during a court appearance Friday.

The ruling means federal prosecutors can no longer seek the death penalty against Mangione in the case tied to the December killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The judge did not dismiss the entire indictment, and Mangione still faces other federal charges, along with a separate state murder case.

Mangione appeared in federal court Friday at the courthouse at 40 Foley Square in Manhattan as part of ongoing pretrial proceedings.

He has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges connected to Thompson’s killing. Thompson was shot as he walked to a Midtown Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealth Group was holding an investor conference, according to the Associated Press.

Mangione remains held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Supporters of Luigi Mangione wait in line to enter Manhattan Federal Court on January 09, 2026 in New York City. Lawyers for Mangione attorneys are in court for the 27-year-old accused killer to try to avoid the death Expand

What we don't know:

It is still unclear how the judge will rule on the defense’s request to suppress evidence taken from Mangione’s backpack following his arrest in Pennsylvania. Defense attorneys argue the bag was searched without a warrant, while prosecutors maintain officers acted within standard arrest and property procedures.

A decision on that issue could determine what evidence jurors are allowed to see if the case goes to trial.

ALL FOX 5 NY COVERAGE: LUIGI MANGIONE TRIAL

(Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

Recent developments

The case drew renewed attention this week after authorities said a man showed up at the Brooklyn jail claiming to be an FBI agent and presenting what he said was a court order for Mangione’s release. Jail staff stopped the attempt, and the man was later charged with impersonating a federal officer, according to AP reporting.

Officials said the episode underscored the intense scrutiny and unusual circumstances surrounding the case, which has drawn national attention since Mangione’s arrest.

The backstory:

Thompson, 50, was killed on Dec. 4, 2024. AP has reported that surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind. Investigators have said words including "delay," "deny" and "depose" were written on the ammunition used in the shooting.

Mangione was arrested days later and has since faced parallel state and federal cases. Manhattan prosecutors have pushed to move the state case toward trial, while federal prosecutors continue to pursue their own charges, creating a complex legal timeline.

(Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

What's next:

With the death-eligible counts dismissed, the federal case will now proceed without the possibility of capital punishment.

Judges are still expected to issue additional rulings in the coming weeks on evidence disputes and scheduling. Mangione’s separate state murder case in Manhattan is also continuing on a parallel track, with future court dates expected.