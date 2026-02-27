Luigi Mangione won't face death penalty as DOJ refuses to appeal judge's ruling

The Brief Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty in his federal murder trial. The U.S. Department of Justice said it will not appeal a judge's decision to dismiss two counts eligible for capital punishment. Jury selection for Mangione's federal trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.



Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty in his federal murder trial, after the Department of Justice announced Friday, Feb. 27, that it would not appeal a judge's ruling dismissing the two counts eligible for capital punishment.

Luigi Mangione won't face death penalty

What we know:

The DOJ filed a letter in federal court Friday, saying that they won't appeal the Jan. 30 decision, according to Fox News.

Mangione still faces 2 federal stalking charges.

Luigi Mangione, right, and attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo during a pretrial hearing at New York State Supreme Court in New York, US, on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Mangione faces state and federal charges in the killing nearly a year ago of United Healt Expand

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder

The backstory:

Mangione has been charged both federally and in New York state in connection with the December 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

When will Luigi Mangione's trial start?

What's next:

Judges are still expected to make additional rulings over the coming weeks regarding disputes over scheduling and evidence obtained during Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania.

Jury selection for Mangione's federal trial will begin on Sept. 8. The trial for the state case will begin on June 8.