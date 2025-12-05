Luigi Mangione back in court as evidentiary hearing continues

The Brief Luigi Mangione is due back in a Manhattan courtroom Friday as a high-stakes evidentiary hearing resumes in the state murder case accusing him of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Before a trial is scheduled, his lawyers are seeking to suppress key evidence, including statements he made to police and items seized from his backpack during his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania. It remains unclear which witnesses or evidence will be presented Friday, though the hearing is expected to continue exploring whether police overstepped during their interaction with Mangione.



Luigi Mangione, accused of the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is escorted by police as he arrives at court in New York City on September 16, 2025.

The proceedings come one day after the first anniversary of Thompson’s killing, a milestone that coincided with the release of new evidence and testimony as prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to battle over what jurors will ultimately be allowed to see.

What we know:

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges in the Dec. 4, 2024 shooting. Before a trial is scheduled, his lawyers are seeking to suppress key evidence, including statements he made to police and items seized from his backpack during his arrest in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

What's next:

It remains unclear which witnesses or evidence will be presented Friday, though the hearing is expected to continue exploring whether police overstepped during their interaction with Mangione. Prosecutors have not yet presented their full argument in support of admitting the disputed evidence, but federal authorities have previously said officers acted within legal bounds to ensure safety and gather information.

The hearing, now in its fourth day, could extend into next week. Its outcome will determine how much of the prosecution’s most significant evidence is ultimately allowed at trial in one of the most closely watched corporate-related homicide cases in recent years.

What happened Thursday?

Thursday marked one year since Thompson, 50, was shot from behind while walking to an investor conference in Manhattan. Thompson, who became CEO in 2021, had spent two decades with UnitedHealth Group.

Inside the courtroom, prosecutors played newly released 911 audio from a McDonald’s employee in Altoona, who reported a masked customer resembling the suspect wanted in Thompson’s killing. Moments later, responding officers confronted Mangione, leading to the encounter that remains central to the evidence fight.

The fake New Jersey driver’s license Mangione provided to authorities during his arrest, according to the federal complaint

Jurors and observers saw additional items recovered from Mangione at the time of his arrest, including a fake New Jersey ID bearing the name "Mark Rosario," cash, a money clip, a wristwatch, a flashlight, a Sharpie marker, a face mask, and a laptop. Prosecutors also displayed a piece of paper listing future plans and a checklist of supplies for a "survival kit." Investigators said they later found a bus ticket under a second alias, "Sam Dawson."

Only one witness testified Thursday: Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye, one of the first officers to confront Mangione. Frye recounted how Mangione asked officers for their names, apologized for any "inconvenience," and continued answering questions for nearly 20 minutes before being informed of his Miranda rights. Frye also testified that Mangione underwent a strip search after his arrest, a procedure he said was not recorded under department policy.

Defense attorneys argue that officers questioned Mangione unlawfully before reading him his rights and conducted an unconstitutional search of his backpack. They are seeking to exclude the 9 mm handgun and notebook allegedly found inside — items prosecutors say are crucial to the case. According to investigators, the gun matches the weapon used in Thompson’s killing, and the notebook details Mangione’s anger toward health insurers and thoughts about targeting a CEO.