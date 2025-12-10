Luigi Mangione to appear in NYC court again after newly released body camera footage

The Brief Luigi Mangione is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday as the suppression hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson enters its sixth day. Today’s proceedings follow the release of newly presented body-camera footage showing the moment police confronted Mangione inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after Thompson was shot in Midtown Manhattan. On Tuesday, the public saw and heard the fullest account yet of Mangione’s arrest as prosecutors played body-camera video from Altoona officers.



Luigi Mangione is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday as the suppression hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson enters its sixth day.

The court is set to hear additional testimony as the judge continues weighing whether key evidence — including a 9 mm handgun, a notebook and Mangione’s statements to police — will be allowed at trial.

What we know:

Today’s proceedings follow the release of newly presented body-camera footage showing the moment police confronted Mangione inside a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after Thompson was shot in Midtown Manhattan. More officers and forensic witnesses are expected to take the stand Wednesday as the hearing moves deeper into its second week.

What’s expected today

The court is likely to continue examining the legality of the Altoona police encounter, including whether officers needed a warrant before searching Mangione’s backpack and whether his recorded statements were made before he was properly advised of his Miranda rights. Several law enforcement witnesses have yet to testify, and the prosecution is expected to call additional officers involved in the arrest and evidence collection.

What happened Tuesday?

On Tuesday, the public saw and heard the fullest account yet of Mangione’s arrest as prosecutors played body-camera video from Altoona officers. The footage shows police walking directly to the back of the restaurant, where Mangione sat wearing a face mask and working on a laptop. Officers asked him to lower the mask, provide his name and show identification.

"Mark. Mark Rosario," he told officers, handing over what prosecutors say was a fake New Jersey driver’s license — one of two aliases investigators believe he used while evading capture.

The footage captured a calm, nearly 40-second exchange in which officers told Mangione someone had reported him as suspicious. This interaction occurred five days after Thompson, 50, was shot from behind as he walked to an investor conference in Midtown.

The backstory:

Prosecutors also revealed new details about Mangione’s alleged efforts to avoid arrest. They displayed a handwritten "to-do list" found in his backpack alongside the handgun, silencer, loaded magazine and a notebook they described as a manifesto. According to prosecutors, the notes read in part: "Keep momentum," "FBI slower overnight," "Change hats, shoes," "Pluck eyebrows," and "Take a bus or train west."

What they're saying:

The defense continued to argue that all evidence recovered from Mangione’s backpack should be suppressed, saying officers opened it without a warrant and questioned him unlawfully before reading him his rights. They also maintain the alleged murder weapon should be excluded from trial.

Altoona police officer Steven Fox took the stand Tuesday, testifying about the moments after Mangione’s arrest. Fox said Mangione at one point bumped into him while shackled, apologized, and said, "I forgot you were shackled." Fox testified he responded, "Get used to it."

Why you should care:

Wednesday’s testimony is expected to continue building on the arrest timeline and the questions surrounding how evidence was collected. The hearing applies to the state case, while a federal judge will weigh similar issues next month.