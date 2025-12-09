Expand / Collapse search

Will crucial evidence be tossed? Luigi Mangione hearing resumes Tuesday | See photos

By
Updated  December 9, 2025 7:04am EST
Luigi Mangione Trial
FOX 5 NY
New evidence revealed in Mangione case as officer details backpack search

The defense argues the search was unlawful under New York law and that none of the evidence should be allowed at trial. The hearing continues as the court weighs whether police needed a warrant before opening the bag. FOX 5 NY’s Briella Tomassetti reports.

The Brief

    • Luigi Mangione is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday as a judge continues to weigh whether police lawfully searched his backpack and questioned him during his arrest.
    • On Monday, attorneys continued arguing over the legality of Mangione’s statements to police, with defense lawyers insisting officers questioned him unlawfully for nearly 20 minutes before advising him of his Miranda rights.
    • Defense lawyers maintain officers lacked grounds to open his bag and violated protocol by questioning him before reading his rights.

NEW YORK - Luigi Mangione is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday as a judge continues to weigh whether police lawfully searched his backpack and questioned him during his arrest — key issues that could determine what evidence is allowed at trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Expand

What we know:

The latest phase of the hearing centers on whether investigators needed a warrant before opening Mangione’s backpack, which prosecutors say contained a 3D-printed handgun and a notebook outlining his alleged motive and plans for the shooting. The defense argues the search violated New York law and that none of the items discovered should be admitted as evidence.

On Monday, attorneys continued arguing over the legality of Mangione’s statements to police, with defense lawyers insisting officers questioned him unlawfully for nearly 20 minutes before advising him of his Miranda rights. The court is expected to hear additional testimony this week, including from law enforcement officers involved in the arrest.

Evidence in Luigi Mangione case

Prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over a series of items released by the court over the weekend, including:

  • A folding knife investigators say was found in Mangione’s pocket;
  • A bus ticket under the alias "Sam Dawson";
  • A handwritten list referencing a "survival kit" and digital equipment;
  • Clothing investigators believe he wore at the time of Thompson’s killing.
What happened Monday?

Defense attorney breaks down Luigi Mangione pretrial

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo speaks with New York City criminal defense attorney Peter Frankel about Luigi Mangione's pretrial hearing.

The backstory:

Monday marked the hearing’s return after a delay Friday, when Mangione was reportedly sick and unable to appear. 

Attorneys also revisited body-camera footage showing Mangione’s encounter with police inside an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald’s in the days after the shooting. Defense lawyers maintain officers lacked grounds to open his bag and violated protocol by questioning him before reading his rights.

The evidentiary hearing applies to the state case, but a federal judge is scheduled to consider similar questions next month. The outcome will determine whether jurors ultimately see some of the most critical pieces of evidence in a case that has drawn national attention.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Luigi Mangione pretrial hearings. 

Luigi Mangione Trial