Will crucial evidence be tossed? Luigi Mangione hearing resumes Tuesday | See photos

Luigi Mangione is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday as a judge continues to weigh whether police lawfully searched his backpack and questioned him during his arrest — key issues that could determine what evidence is allowed at trial in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

What we know:

The latest phase of the hearing centers on whether investigators needed a warrant before opening Mangione’s backpack, which prosecutors say contained a 3D-printed handgun and a notebook outlining his alleged motive and plans for the shooting. The defense argues the search violated New York law and that none of the items discovered should be admitted as evidence.

On Monday, attorneys continued arguing over the legality of Mangione’s statements to police, with defense lawyers insisting officers questioned him unlawfully for nearly 20 minutes before advising him of his Miranda rights. The court is expected to hear additional testimony this week, including from law enforcement officers involved in the arrest.

Evidence in Luigi Mangione case

Prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over a series of items released by the court over the weekend, including:

A folding knife investigators say was found in Mangione’s pocket;

A bus ticket under the alias "Sam Dawson";

A handwritten list referencing a "survival kit" and digital equipment;

Clothing investigators believe he wore at the time of Thompson’s killing.

What happened Monday?

The backstory:

Monday marked the hearing’s return after a delay Friday, when Mangione was reportedly sick and unable to appear.

Attorneys also revisited body-camera footage showing Mangione’s encounter with police inside an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald’s in the days after the shooting. Defense lawyers maintain officers lacked grounds to open his bag and violated protocol by questioning him before reading his rights.

The evidentiary hearing applies to the state case, but a federal judge is scheduled to consider similar questions next month. The outcome will determine whether jurors ultimately see some of the most critical pieces of evidence in a case that has drawn national attention.