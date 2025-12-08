Luigi Mangione returns to court as new evidence emerges in CEO killing

The Brief Mangione is expected back in a Manhattan courtroom today, three days after the hearing was postponed when he reportedly fell sick. Newly released evidence over the weekend included photos of a folding knife, clothing tied to the investigation, a bus ticket under an alias and a handwritten "survival kit" list. The hearing will continue to focus on whether police unlawfully questioned Mangione and searched his backpack, which held a 3D-printed gun and a notebook prosecutors say detailed plans for the killing.



Luigi Mangione is expected to return to a Manhattan courtroom Monday as a suppression hearing resumes in the murder case accusing him of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

What we know:

It will be his first appearance since Friday’s proceedings were abruptly postponed after reports that he was sick.

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges in the Dec. 4, 2024 killing. The ongoing hearing will determine whether jurors can see key evidence in the high-profile case, including statements Mangione made to police and items seized during his arrest.

Luigi Mangione case: Newly released evidence

Over the weekend, state courts released new photographs and documents gathered during the investigation. The materials included:

A folding knife investigators say was found in Mangione’s pocket.

A bus ticket under the name "Sam Dawson," one of two aliases prosecutors say Mangione used.

Images of clothing investigators believe he wore on the day Thompson was shot.

A handwritten list referencing a "survival kit," with words such as "Best Buy," "USB" and "digital cam," several of them crossed out.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say the new materials form part of the evidence trail connecting Mangione to the shooting. Legal experts note that the significance of the items remains unclear but could become relevant if investigators can tie the clothing to forensic evidence or gunshot residue.

Monday’s session will continue to examine whether police acted lawfully when they confronted and arrested Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, days after the killing.

His defense team argues:

Officers questioned him for nearly 20 minutes before reading him his Miranda rights.

Police conducted an unconstitutional search of his backpack without a warrant.

Any statements Mangione made before he was advised of his rights, and any items taken from the backpack, should be suppressed.

Investigators have said the backpack contained a 3D-printed handgun and a notebook outlining Mangione’s alleged motive and detailed plans to kill a health-care executive — items prosecutors describe as central to their case.

What's next:

Monday marks Day 4 of the suppression hearing, which applies only to the state case but is expected to influence the federal prosecution as well. A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments about whether the same evidence can be included in that case on Jan. 9.

Court is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.