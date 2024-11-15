What to know about the viral Louis Vuitton Fifth Avenue store opening today

Have you seen the giant Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue, wrapped like a stack of the brand’s iconic trunks?

The Louis Vuitton flagship store that's been going viral online, opens Friday after nearly three years of renovation.

The store will also feature a café and a chocolate shop.

The store’s exterior, designed to look like stacked Louis Vuitton trunks, has captivated commuters walking by, with many TikTok users calling it "a work of art."

In addition to luxury goods, the store will also feature Le Café Louis Vuitton and Chocolat Maxime Frédéric, a café and chocolate shop making its debut in the U.S.

Business of Fashion reports that the café is a collaboration with the Starr Restaurant Group, which operates several popular NYC restaurants.

It's unclear whether guests will need a ticket upon entry during the grand opening on Friday.