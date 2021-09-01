Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers selected as 'most hated' baseball team in America

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
MLB
FOX 5 New York
DODGERS-GENERIC article

LOS ANGELES - Angelenos may love the Los Angeles Dodgers, but not everyone in America shares those sentiments.

BetOnline examined some 100,000 tweets over the course of a month and the "Boys in Blue," struck out amongst baseball fans in nine states including Arizona and Colorado. This comes as no surprise to those who have taken a trip to Phoenix to root for the Dodgers as the Arizona crowds frequently roar with "Beat LA," chants. 

The New York Yankees weren’t far behind and were the most hated Major League Baseball team in eight states.

Going into the 2021 season, the Yankees and Dodgers were predicted to meet in the World Series, but despite all the star power, both teams have dealt with injuries. Los Angeles has had to revamp its pitching rotation, including the additions of Max Scherzer and Cole Hamels, amid sexual assault allegations against Trevor Bauer. He remains on administrative leave and hasn't taken the mound since late June.  

After a cheating scandal, the Houston Astros continue to leave a sour taste in the mouths of many Californians and are the most hated team in the Golden State.

The defending World Series champions have made three World Series appearances in the past four years and are currently ranked second in the NL West.

