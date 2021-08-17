LA County mask mandate for 'mega events' like concerts, sports games takes effect

A public health order in Los Angeles County went into effect Friday, Aug. 20 that requires people to wear masks at "outdoor mega events," regardless of vaccination status.

The county defined "outdoor mega events" as any event that attracts a crowd of over 10,000 people, including music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events and marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts.

The revised health order requires everyone at an outdoor mega event to wear a face mask, except when actively eating or drinking. It also clarified that "actively eating or drinking" is the "limited time during which the mask can be removed briefly to eat or drink, and that it must be immediately put back on afterward," the order states.

The new order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The mandate will affect people attending games at Dodger Stadium, as well as Rams/Chargers games at SoFi Stadium, LAFC games at Banc of California Stadium and LA Galaxy Games at Dignity Health Sports Park. Concert-goers at the Hollywood Bowl will also be affected.

RELATED:

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health reported 2,426 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the overall total from throughout the pandemic to 1,352,791. The five new deaths lifted the county's overall death toll to 24,905.

There were 1,679 people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 402 in intensive care, according to state figures. That was up from 1,653 overall patients and 377 ICU patients reported Sunday.

Cases have been reported at an average rate of more than 3,000 cases a day for about the past week, and a rise in case numbers can be expected in the coming weeks with increased testing at schools and businesses, according to county health officials.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.