'Lord of the Rings' fans can stay in this hobbit-inspired B&B

Fans of the "Lord Of The Rings" franchise can step into fantasyland with a theme-inspired bed and breakfast in California.

The owners of Burrowdale Inn in Bella Vista are offering four hobbit homes to guests for about $200 a night.

Each room is inspired by a different member of the four hobbies from "Lord Of The Rings."

"We also are just huge fans and that does comes out in the way that we decorate the place," Owner Lael Miller told KRCR. "And certainly comes out in how our customers enjoy it"

For legal reasons, Miller and his wife can't name the campus "The Shire."

A peek inside one of the hobbit-inspired B&B. (Credit: KCVU)

Guests will be treated to opportunities to hike and have breakfast prepared by the couple each day. The couple also plans to create a three-acre garden.

The fantasy getaway will only be available for eight more years. Miller said that's plenty of time for him to get a return on his investment.

"We'll eventually convert it into a voluntary youth shelter," Miller continued. "So the voluntary youth shelter is basically, it’s part of the foster care system, and they can place the older kids."

Miller plans to offer children a vocational education while giving them a place to stay. He hopes to combat the homeless youth problems that plagues part of the country.

English author J.R.R Tolkien published the first "The Lord of the Rings" novel in the summer of 1954, and since then, the franchise has become a pop culture icon with millions of fans across the globe.

The "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" films have made nearly $6 billion combined at the box office.

