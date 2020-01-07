Long lines linger at DMV offices on Long Island

Hurry up and wait. The lines at DMV locations in Nassau County are still long almost a month after New York State passed the Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a driver's license. The resulting delays and overcrowding are leading to frustration with some people.

Over in Garden City, the line snaked along the outside of the office. Meanwhile, the lines were also long in Massapequa.

But a couple of hours didn't sound that bad to others who made the trip from Queens where they said it was even busier.

A spokesperson for the DMV said the agency has adjusted staffing and is encouraging customers, especially those needing a permit test, to make a reservation online.

People looking to upgrade to the REAL ID-compliant license or the Enhanced license can also make an appointment. But advanced booking only works when the appointment times are honored.

People applying for their license under the Green Light Law are still required to pay the regular fees, according to the DMV.

You can renew your license, non-driver ID, or vehicle registration online.

Advertisement