Long lines at NJ MVC on first day of in-person transactions

Long lines were reported as New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations reopened to customers for the first time in months on Tuesday.

The New Jersey MVC had reopened Monday for student driver tests and inspections only, but in-person transactions were delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system intended to prevent overcrowding, according to local media reports.

This video shows the scene in Eatontown on Tuesday morning. The uploader said on Twitter that she arrived at 5.45 am, but that earlier customers on line had shown up at 3 am.

Residents in Turnersville, Bayonne, and Paterson shared content showing long lines in other MVC locations as well.

By 7:43 am, police in Lodi said the facility there would receive no more customers for the rest of the day due to capacity being overwhelmed.