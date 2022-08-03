Long Island's Aegean Pizza set to close after nearly 50 years in business

The line is out the door and the countdown is officially on until Aegean Pizza in Holbrook closes its doors for good.

Owner Harry Rossis has been working behind the counter since he was 21.

"It’s been nonstop," he said. "Phone is off the hook. That’s how crazy it is. I don’t want to leave. We give quality cheese, and sauce. Nothing has changed since 1974."

But sadly all good things come to an end.

Aegean Pizza is one of the last shops standing at the nearly shuttered Sun-Vet Mall once home to Pathmark and Payless.

"They’re going to be developing," Rossis said. "It’s time for us to move on."

Aegean’s loyal customers who found out about the news through a Facebook post now with well over 1,000 likes are getting their last orders in.

Some customers are even reminiscing about childhood members and stocking up.

Rossis plans to take some much-needed time off after these last years but he’s already looking for another location and hopes to be just as successful and they’ve been all these years.

Until Saturday, August 6 they’ll keep cranking out hundreds of pies every day and serving customers the way they have been for half a century.

"It’s been an amazing ride," Rossis said.