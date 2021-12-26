Long Islanders create new traditions for second COVID Christmas

Another COVID Christmas but this go around - Long Islanders refused to let the omicron variant spoil their holiday cheer.

"[It] kinda feels like we’re back in 2020 to some extent. Just trying not to think about it and enjoy ourselves," said one woman.

Instead of gathering inside, many decided to take part in outdoor experiences to see the sights and sounds of the season. It’s a safer bet according to doctors who say the increase in COVID-19 cases is a concern.

"The spread of the virus is very low outside, the ventilation is good, you don't have to be as stringent with masking and distancing - given the numbers it's the best bet," said Dr. Purvi Parikh with NYU Langone Health.

Holiday goers took turns walking through Long Island's first lantern light festival at Whitney Pond Park in Manhasset.

The outdoor exhibit for many was the perfect way to cap off Christmas Day.

The Shimmering Solstice at Old Westbury Gardens is another favorite.

Lights and music have transformed the gardens into a winter wonderland for people to walk through.

But if you prefer to drive, there’s The Magic of Lights at Jones Beach.

The drive-thru draws hundreds of cars each night soon after the sun goes down and features two-and-a-half miles of synchronized lights from the convenience of your car!

At the end - visit the holiday village where saying no to s’mores was hard for some to do.

It’s not too late to get in the holiday spirit. The Magic of Lights at Jones Beach runs through January 2nd and LuminoCity at Whitney Pond Park along with the Shimmering Solstice are open through January 9th.