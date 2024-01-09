Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Mercer County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 AM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Worker killed in Long Island after being buried while working on septic system

Published 
Long Island
Associated Press
article

FILE-Police tape is seen in front of a police vehicle. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

HEAD OF THE HARBOR, N.Y. (AP) - A worker was killed in New York's Long Island Monday after becoming buried in a hole while working on a septic system.

Suffolk County Police said the masonry company worker was installing cesspool rings at a home in Head of the Harbor just before 2:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The worker, whose name was not released, had entered the hole to level a ring when excavated dirt collapsed, burying the worker, police said.

Emergency crews from several towns worked to dig the worker free. He was eventually extricated from the hole by Emergency Service Section officers and pronounced dead, police said.