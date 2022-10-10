Expand / Collapse search

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

Nassau County
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week.

Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived they found the body of 42-year-old Danielle Paruolo who had been the victim of a stabbing.

Police arrested Anthony D. Paruolo, 37, in connection with the killing.  He faces second-degree murder charges.  He was arraigned from his hospital bed on Saturday.  Police did not release details on why he was hospitalized.