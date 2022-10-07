Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening.
Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m.
When officers arrived they found the body of a 42-year-old woman who had been the victim of a stabbing.
Police did not report making any arrests at the scene but said the investigation was ongoing.
The victim's name was not immediately released.