Long Island woman arrested after nearly 1,000 rats found in Rocky Point home

The Brief A Rocky Point woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, neglect and endangering the welfare of a child after authorities found an estimated 500–1,000 rats inside her home. Strong Island Animal Rescue says many of the rats are sick or injured and the nonprofit, which has no facility, is coordinating medical care, fosters, transport and rescues. Volunteers have removed several dozen rats so far as the rescue works with veterinarians and seeks donations to continue the effort.



A Long Island woman was arrested after authorities said she kept nearly 1,000 rats inside her Rocky Point home without providing proper care, leading to widespread illness, injuries and unsafe living conditions for both animals and a child.

What we know:

According to Strong Island Animal Rescue, the nonprofit assisting with the case, investigators estimate between 500 and 1,000 rats were living inside the house. Many of the animals are suffering from cancerous tumors, severe injuries, upper respiratory issues and mite infestations.

The woman was charged with animal cruelty, neglect and endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

Rescuers said the operation is ongoing and complex due to the sheer number of animals and the lack of a physical shelter. About 30 rats were removed last week, followed by four more in critical condition taken on Sunday. Volunteers have continued to provide food and water while coordinating a larger removal plan.

What's next:

Strong Island Animal Rescue said it is working with Jefferson Animal Hospital to provide medical treatment, including humane euthanasia for rats that are terminally ill. The group is seeking foster homes, adopters, rescue partners, out-of-state transporters and financial donations to cover medical costs.

Anyone able to help is urged to contact Strong Island Animal Rescue directly.