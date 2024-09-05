Expand / Collapse search

Long Island water quality improves as toxic chemical levels decline: report

By and edited by Amanda Geffner
Published  September 5, 2024 5:47pm EDT
Long Island water shows decline in toxic chemicals

Despite concerns about Long Island’s drinking water, a Citizens Campaign for the Environment report shows levels of two toxic chemicals have decreased since the nonprofit's 2016 analysis. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg breaks down the findings and if residents should be concerned.

LONG ISLAND - Despite what some say about Long Island’s drinking water, a Citizens Campaign for the Environment report reveals the levels of two concerning toxic chemicals are trending down compared to the nonprofit’s last analysis that came out in 2016.

Executive Director Adrienne Esposito says advanced technology, including the use of carbon filters, removes PFAS, known as forever chemicals, because they don’t break down and another cancer causing chemical called 1,4 dioxane.

The nonprofit that’s been monitoring the drinking water on Long Island for more than three decades gathered, analyzed and published results from water samples taken throughout 2023 from 76 different water districts across Long Island.

Water districts including the Village of Hempstead, Jericho and Port Washington have the highest levels of 1,4 dioxane. Western Nassau County Water District, Liberty Water and Village of Garden City have among the highest levels of PFAS.

The federal government set enforceable limits on PFAS in drinking water. Districts have until 2029 to come into compliance.

"We need for the state to expedite implementation of the federal standard," Esposito said.

Esposito says continued state grants to fund treatment technology and stopping these contaminants at the source will improve drinking water even more.