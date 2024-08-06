Long Island police arrest 2men in $275K watch theft

Police on Long Island arrested two men in connection to a watch theft at a jewelry store in Greenvale.

It happened on July 17 at 3:15 p.m. at the Loucri Jeweler store.

According to police, the two suspects, Petru Magdas, 49, and Petru Munteanu, 28, distracted the salesperson and stole a $275,325 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak custom diamond watch. Police said the watch was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Both Munteanu and Magdas were arraigned on Aug 2.

Police said Munteanu is on the loose again after failing to get his GPS monitoring device. Magdas is being held behind bars because he already has a fugitive warrant out for his arrest. Police said Magdas was previously removed from the United States in 2017 and 2018.

"The fact that a judge can’t consider flight risk for someone on a non-bail eligible offense is a disgrace and the legislature needs to re-look at their bail laws and give the judge discretion," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Authorities say both men were in the country illegally.