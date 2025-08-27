Long Island trash panda freed after days with head stuck in jar | WATCH

The Brief A raccoon in Greenvale was spotted for days with a plastic jar stuck on its head. Residents tried to help, but the evasive animal kept scurrying off each night. Wildlife rescuer John Debacker trapped the raccoon and safely removed the jar.



A raccoon’s search for a late-night snack in Greenvale turned into days of trouble after it got its head stuck inside a plastic jar.

Video captured the trash panda stumbling through the neighborhood on Friday, the jar tightly wedged over its head as it tried in vain to shake it loose.

Residents say they spotted the animal several times over the weekend, but every attempt to help ended the same way with the raccoon bolting into the night, only to return the following evening.

On Monday, local wildlife rescuer John Debacker managed to trap the animal inside a garbage can and carefully twist the jar free. Once released, the raccoon scurried off again, this time without its plastic burden.

Neighbors who had been tracking the raccoon’s struggle said they were relieved the ordeal ended safely.