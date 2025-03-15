Long Island track star overturns ban in court, then wins state title

Winning on the track was all too familiar for Zariel Macchia, who holds six New York state championship titles. She stood highest on the box in the 3K race, but this time, she stood in a courtroom eager to overturn a ban.

What we know:

The high school senior says that the New York State Public High School Association disqualified her due to the rule that deems a student ineligible to represent a school if a student competes as a college athlete in the same season. As a result, she was banned from the New York state track and field championship and the chance to compete for her seventh title.

Convinced this rule and punishment was unjust, her family filed a lawsuit in order to compete in the upcoming championship.

"If no one gained an unfair advantage and no one was cheating, then there's no reason to be disqualifying people just because of a slight technicality and change in wording," Macchia said.

After a two-day hearing, the judge decided that Macchia should compete.

What they're saying:

Zariel's mother, Alex Macchia heaped praise on her daughter for the way she handled herself in court.

"I was just so proud of her in court sitting there watching her just so well composed answering the lawyer's questions on cross- examination I was just so impressed - that's our daughter," she said.

Zariel expressed how she wants to be a beacon for other athletes without the restraints of rules.

"I've run in three World Championship races and that's what we need to be helping our athletes get better not try to make rules to hold us back," she said.

What's next:

Macchia will heading to Boston University to study and continue competing.