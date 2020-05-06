Long Island teen’s DJ set helps cheer up neighborhood during quarantine

When Harrison Dearstyne is djing he says he feels happy.

The 19-year-old who is on the autism spectrum speaks through music. For him, it’s a way to connect with people. And so during the COVID-19 pandemic when it’s easy to feel disconnected, Harrison found a way to bring his community together.

“He’s able you form some kind of connection with the neighbors like this so it’s really nice,” said his dad, Lou.

So for an hour or two on the sunniest day of the week you can find him at his laptop with his turntable and speakers - stepping away during his favorite songs to get involved too.

“He’s feeling a sense of purpose, seeing that he’s making others happy,” said his mom, Martina. “We come back inside the house and we’re all in a better mood.”

Neighbors from the surrounding blocks come a little closer to listen to Harrison. It’s a highlight for kids who say they love to request songs.

Music is something that always came naturally for Harrison - at just 8-years-old he was dabbling in classical music. Now he’s sharing his passion when people need it the most.

