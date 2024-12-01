Expand / Collapse search

Long Island teen dies after collapsing at hockey game

Updated  December 1, 2024 1:08pm EST
Long Island
FOX 5 NY

LONG ISLAND - A 17-year-old teenager on Long Island died after losing consciousness on the ice during an intermission at a hockey game, according to detectives.

It happened on Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Town of Oyster Bay Skating Center in Bethpage.

According to detectives, civilians at the scene began CPR, which was continued upon ambulance and police arrival.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the 17-year-old teenager. 

There is no criminality suspected. 

The investigation is ongoing.