Long Island shooting: Teen killed, multiple injured in shooting tied to Bloods meetup at park

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at Eisenhower Park during a gathering police say was tied to the Bloods gang. Investigators say the group was meeting for a social media-organized barbecue when an argument broke out and gunfire erupted. Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene as police continue to investigate the shooting, which remains an active case.



A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a suspected gang-related gathering at Eisenhower Park on Long Island, police said.

Two other men, ages 28 and 31, were also shot and remain in critical condition.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 8:30 p.m. at Field 2 of the East Meadow park, according to Nassau County police. Three people were shot, including the teenager, who was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Two other victims were taken to a hospital, where they underwent surgery and were listed in stable condition. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

Bloods gang gathering

The backstory:

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the shooting stemmed from a gathering organized by members of the Bloods gang. Investigators said an invitation circulated on social media, encouraging people to meet at the park for what was described as a barbecue.

Authorities said a group had been grilling when an argument broke out between two individuals, leading to gunfire.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene and were believed to be armed with guns, police said. Charges were not immediately announced.

Ryder said the individuals involved were believed to be from the Bronx and Suffolk County, and that investigators had not identified anyone from Nassau County among those connected to the gathering.

"We’re not going to tolerate what happened," Ryder said, adding that authorities would take steps to prevent similar gatherings in the park.

The shooting occurred as the park was closing. Police blocked entrances along East Meadow Avenue and Merrick Avenue as the investigation continued.

Video from the scene showed an active police presence, with officers securing the area and restricting access to the park.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.