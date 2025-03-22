Long Island store lets shoppers gamble on discounted mystery pallets of goods

The Brief This 12,000-square-foot warehouse offers customers a chance to score mystery pallets filled with discounted goods from big-name retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco, and more. The store has become a popular spot for those looking to save money, make a profit, or shop sustainably by choosing liquidation over landfills. Pallets range in price from $350 to $2,000, and many customers enjoy the gamble of not knowing exactly what’s inside each one.



At Open Box Pallet Liquidation on Long Island, what you can’t see is exactly what you get.

This 12,000-square-foot warehouse offers customers a chance to score mystery pallets filled with discounted goods from big-name retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Target, Costco, and more.

Stocked with over 150 pallets, the store offers everything from household items to major appliances.

The store has become a popular spot for those looking to save money, make a profit, or shop sustainably by choosing liquidation over landfills.

Owner Najwa Nadiri explains that the products are often new but have been returned, have damaged packaging, or were shipped incorrectly.

"We don't know what we're receiving every week when we place an order, but when we do get them we open the truck, and we just get blown away with what we find," she says.

Pallets offer a variety of items, including baby strollers, blenders, electronics, and clothing, with prices ranging from $350 to $2,000. Many customers enjoy the thrill of not knowing exactly what's inside. For instance, a pallet valued at nearly $2,000 can be purchased for just $450.

Shoppers can find a wide variety of goods, including strollers, workout equipment, outdoor heaters, clothing, shoes, and scratch-and-dent appliances like refrigerators, washers, and stoves.

Nadiri says she loves it when people come back and tell her how much they sold their pallet for.

Some customers even turn their pallet purchases into side businesses, reselling the items for a profit. The store has become a popular spot for those looking to save money, make a profit, or shop sustainably.

With over 150 liquidation pallets on the floor and new shipments arriving regularly, this Long Island warehouse is quickly becoming a go-to destination for bargain hunters and entrepreneurs alike.

The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 1235 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, with both cash and card payments accepted.