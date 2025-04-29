Petros Krommidas missing: Police search for Nassau County legislature candidate

The Brief Police are searching for a Democratic candidate for the Nassau County legislature who's been missing for nearly a week. Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen in Baldwin back on Wednesday, April 23. He was wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.



Police on Long Island are asking for the public's help finding a Democratic candidate for the Nassau County legislature who's been missing for nearly a week.

What we know:

Petros Krommidas, 29, was last seen in Baldwin back on Wednesday, April 23, wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He's believed to be in the Long Beach area.

According to a post on his Facebook account – a day before his disappearance – Krommidas spoke at a monthly meeting for the Nassau County Young Democrats alongside Joe Scianablo, who is running for Town of Hempstead supervisor.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on the circumstances that may have led to his disappearance, but did say his vehicle was found near the Long Beach Boardwalk. His clothing was also found on the beach.

What they're saying:

The county Democratic committee posted a plea on Facebook asking followers to "share this information across all your social media platforms."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Missing Persons Squad at (516)-573-7347.

The backstory:

A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to Krommidas shows he's a Long Island native who graduated from Chaminade back in 2013 and later from the Ivy League university as a member of the rowing team and with multiple degrees in American history and business management.

According to the account, Krommidas worked in finance, including at Morgan Stanley and Sageview Capital, before jumping to politics in 2024 with a job as a Democratic Party field organizer.