Roosevelt High School introduces construction program on Long Island

More than 20 students are now enrolled in Roosevelt High School’s first construction program on Long Island.



It’s taught in addition to the regular class curriculum to meet graduation requirements.

"There’s a lot to know about construction." — Stephen Vargas, instructor

"They’re going to come in with that education already, knowing the basics," Vargas said.



The four-year course is a partnership with Local 66. Students can earn elective credits while they learn the trade to pursue a career as a construction craft laborer.

Roosevelt also offers career and development programs for students looking to learn vocational, medical, and culinary skills as an alternative to traditional learning.



"Music production, virtual enterprise, EMT, barbering, natural hair care, entrepreneurship, and fashion and design," Assistant Principal Cassandra Jackson-Middleton said.



Students who complete the program and earn an apprenticeship could have an opportunity to work on local projects like the Nassau Hub.

"I want to learn new things, so when I have my own family I'll know what to do in the house." — Andrea Chacon, student

They are building careers and skills for success.