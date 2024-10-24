Long Island retirement community faces uncertainty after third bankruptcy filing

Residents of the Harborside retirement community in Port Washington held signs and chanted as they shared a message of desperation.

The senior community that houses those with different needs under the same roof filed for Chapter 11 for a third time.

A judge approved a multi-million dollar buyout from LCS - a large operator of senior care facilities, but the Department of Health turned down their application, saying they were missing information to move forward.

Harborside didn’t say how long they’d be able to operate, but their food service provider just announced they wanted out, citing $1 million in unpaid bills.

"We do have ideas we’re working towards," said Brooke Navarre, who is the president and CEO of Harborside.

No explanation was offered when financial troubles were questioned.

"It’s very complicated, I wouldn’t think it’s a question for today," Navarre said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this week said it’s unfair LCS and Harborside are instilling fear.

"They should stop scaring the individuals and making them feel like they're going to be out on the streets, that's not happening," Hochul said.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said any entity interested in completing the deal must meet the state's standard requirements. They said LCS's prior application had numerous deficiencies but LCS, for their part, said they never violated state law, and they're no longer pursuing the purchase of the Harborside.

Howie Mann hopes the governor steps in. His mother-in-law, Ellen Adler, was one of the first to move in 14 years ago.

"I sold my house added to it to buy in here and I'm afraid that money is gone," she said.

Bob Curtis relies on the specialized care his wife Sandra receives and can’t imagine living elsewhere.

"The marketplace is expensive, care isn't as good, we face being in different places," Curtis said.

They’re hoping someone answers their call for help.