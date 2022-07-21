Long Island restaurant fire

article

A Merrick restaurant burned late Wednesday evening. It happened at Fuji Seoul a Japanese and Korean restaurant on Merrick Ave.

Nassau County Police say they got the call at about 11:50 for an active fire.

The Merrick Fire Department was assisted by the Roosevelt, Wantagh, and Freeport Fire Departments to extinguish the fire.

Approximately five businesses were affected by the fire and homes in the vicinity were evacuated for precautionary reasons.

One firefighter was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for a minor injury.

Detectives say the fire does not appear to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.