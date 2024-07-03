Long Island residents demand FAA action as JFK flight noise soars

Homeowners in Floral Park are demanding action from the FAA due to noise from planes making their final descent into JFK Airport.

Residents who live within 5 miles of the airport say the frequency with which planes fly over their homes is just plain wrong.

Now, they say they’re fed up and announced a joint petition against the FAA.

Advocates calling for change say that over the past decade, there’s been a 50% increase in flights over the area.

For their part, the FAA says they continuously work to help reduce the number of people exposed to aviation noise in communities around airports but do not comment on litigation.

They have 90 days to respond to the petition.

If they don't, officials and residents say they will proceed with the lawsuit.