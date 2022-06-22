Rapper Gregg 'Frenchie' Hogan convicted after Long Island home invasion

article

A rapper from Long Island has been convicted of burglary after a violent home invasion last year.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, in 2021, Gregg "Frenchie" Hogan, a 37-year-old rapper credited for helping Nicki Minaj and French Montana reach mainstream success, was one of seven men who stormed into a home in Shirley early on the morning of May 7, 2021.

Authorities say the suspects, some armed with handguns, apparently broke into the home based on incorrect information that there was $100K in marijuana inside.

Inside the home, a mother, father, and their autistic 18-year-old son were asleep. The victims were held at gunpoint and made to lay face down on the ground while the suspects rummaged through the home.

One of the suspects pistol-whipped the autistic teen when he did not respond to commands as quickly as the group wanted, causing lacerations to the teen's face.

The suspects escaped with a small amount of money and the teen's iPhone.

According to authorities, evidence recovered by police proved that in addition to participating in the home invasion, Hogan was the getaway driver for the group.

Hogan has been convicted of three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary and is facing 25 years in prison.

Three other defendants were also apprehended in connection with the crime. Donte Thomas, 24, pled guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison; Brayan Medrano, 19, pled guilty to one count of second-degree attempted burglary and his sentencing is pending, and Miguel Ruiz, 29, was arrested after fleeing to Florida.

Additional perpetrators have yet to be caught.